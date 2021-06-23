Roy notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Roy's high-sticking penalty in the second period led to the Canadiens' third goal. He partially made up for it with a faceoff win to set up Max Pacioretty's third-period tally, but the Golden Knights came up short Tuesday. Roy has been solid with two goals and a helper to build a modest three-game point streak. He's at nine points, 23 shots on net, 54 hits and six PIM through 18 playoff appearances.
