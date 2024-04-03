Roy logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Roy snapped a four-game slump when he helped out on Brett Howden's third-period marker. The 27-year-old Roy has been on the fourth line lately with the Golden Knights much closer to full health up front than they were in February. The center has 11 goals, 27 assists, 107 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-6 rating through 66 outings overall.
