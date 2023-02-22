Roy logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
Roy has gotten on the scoresheet in four of his last five games, notching two goals and two assists in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 25 points (four on the power play) with 76 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 54 contests overall. As long as he remains involved on the power play, he should be able to outplay his current fourth-line role.
