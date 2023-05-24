Roy notched a pair of assists and five hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Roy set up an Ivan Barbashev power-play goal in the first period, and both of those forwards helped out on Alex Pietrangelo's tally in the middle frame. Over his last four games, Roy has chipped in with four assists, five shots on net and 11 hits. He's up to seven points, 23 shots, 30 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff contests overall.