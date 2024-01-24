Roy had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

The Islanders tied the game up 1-1 early in the second period but the Golden Knights took the lead shortly after when Sheldon Rempal potted a power-play goal off of a tip-pass from Roy. He decided to get the puck past Ilya Sorokin himself when he shoveled it in from the crease area from a Jonathan Marchessault rebound. Roy ended the tilt with two shots on net, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 17:13 TOI. This was his second multi-point effort in as many games - he produced three points on Monday against the Devils.