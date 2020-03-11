Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Promoted to NHL
The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Roy has split his time between the NHL and AHL levels fairly evenly, suiting up for 28 NHL games and 27 AHL contests this season. The 6-foot-4 forward has tallied five goals and 10 points in his 28 appearances with Vegas.
