Roy notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Roy's point streak is at four games (two goals, three assists) after his first multi-point effort of the year. The 25-year-old is up to 10 points, 22 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 contests. He continues to see time in all situations as a key part of the Golden Knights' depth.