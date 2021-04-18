Roy scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Roy's second-period tally put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1 and ultimately stood as the game-winner. He also assisted on Alex Tuch's empty-netter in the third. Roy has eight points through 10 games in April, which accounts for most of his offense this year. Overall, he's at a career-high 12 points in 41 contests. The Quebec native has added 38 shots on goal, 38 hits, a plus-8 rating and 14 PIM this season.