Roy logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Roy made an inch-perfect pass to Chandler Stephenson at the front of the net in the second period, just seconds after Vegas had a goal overturned for goalie interference. The 26-year-old Roy has been limited to bottom-six minutes in the playoffs. He's posted two assists, 16 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through eight playoff contests.