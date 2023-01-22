Roy scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Roy had a point in each period, scoring in the first and helping out on both of Paul Cotter's goals over the final two frames. This was Roy's second multi-point effort in January -- he has four goals and four helpers through eight games this month. The 25-year-old is up to nine tallies, 21 points, 56 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances.