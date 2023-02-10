Roy scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Roy had gone five games without getting on the scoresheet -- his last contribution with a three-point effort Jan. 21 versus the Capitals. The 26-year-old ended the slump just 7:07 into the first period. He's up to 10 goals, 22 points, 64 shots on net, 71 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 50 appearances. While he was listed on the fourth line, he saw 19:00 of ice time Thursday, leading all Vegas forwards. Roy continues to pick up time in all situations, which gives him a slight boost in fantasy value.