Roy (undisclosed) was recalled from AHL Chicago and is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

Roy was sent down before Monday's trade deadline to keep him eligible for the AHL playoffs, but he's back at the top level as the Golden Knights seek a third consecutive postseason appearance. With Alex Tuch (lower body) potentially out long-term, Roy could be a fixture in the lineup going forward. He's accrued seven points over 21 NHL games this year.