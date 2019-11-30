Roy was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Chicago on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

With Cody Eakin's status up in the air due to a head injury, the Golden Knights promoted Roy on Saturday and could have the 22-year-old in the lineup Monday in New York. Roy has collected three points in six NHL games this season, to go along with eight points in 11 AHL games in 2019-20.