Roy had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in game 7.

Roy set up Paul Stastny for an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game. During the seven-game series against the Canucks, Roy managed three assists and a plus-4 rating. He added 24 hits, providing some depth offense and trademark Vegas physicality from the third line. The 23-year-old could be a solid depth option for DFS managers in formats that reward rougher play.