Roy finished with a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss against the Devils.

In addition to the three points, Roy ended up with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal while winning an amazing 10 faceoffs in 11 opportunities at the dot. The 26-year-old pivot had just two multi-point performances across the first 30 games this season, but he has two or more points in three of his past eight outings, posting three goals and eight points in the past eight contests.