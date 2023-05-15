Roy logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Roy had a goal and three assists over six contests in the second round after failing to record a point in five first-round games. The 26-year-old has seen some time on the second line in recent outings, taking the place of healthy scratch Michael Amadio. Roy has added 18 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 11 playoff appearances.