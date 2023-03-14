Roy (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Philadelphia, NHL.com reports.
Roy will miss an 11th straight game Tuesday, so at this point he can be considered out indefinitely with his lower-body issue. Teddy Blueger should continue to operate in a bottom-six role until Roy, who's collected 25 points through 54 contests this campaign, is cleared to return.
