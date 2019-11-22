Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returned to AHL affiliate
Vegas reassigned Roy to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Roy will continue to be one of the first skaters the Golden Knights turn to when dealing with injuries on the front end, but he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20 due to his unpredictable role.
