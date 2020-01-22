Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returning to AHL Chicago
Roy was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights don't play again until Jan. 31, so this move allows Roy to get some playing time in the minors during the bye week. Expect the 22-year-old to return to the parent club some time after the All-Star break.
