Roy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Roy extended his point streak to eight games with the helper. During the streak, he has three goals and nine assists while primarily skating on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev. Roy is up to 30 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 45 contests overall. That already matches his scoring total from 65 outings last season, and his career high of 39 points from 2021-22 is well within reach.