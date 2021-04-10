Roy provided an assist and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Roy extended his point streak to four games with a helper on William Carrier's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Roy has a goal and three assists during his streak. He's up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 32 hits and 12 PIM through 36 contests, but he's been much more productive since moving back to center a few games ago.