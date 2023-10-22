Roy scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Roy has goals in back-to-back games. His tally Saturday put the Golden Knights ahead 3-2 early in the third period as they ran away with their sixth straight win. The 26-year-old center is up to three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six contests overall.