Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Roy missed three games with a lower-body injury, but he made an instant impact in his return. The 25-year-old hadn't scored in the four contests prior to his absence. He's up to five goals, 12 points (four on the power play), 27 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 19 appearances. Roy continues to center the fourth line, but his work in all situations earns him more playing time -- he saw 14:46 of ice time Friday.