Roy scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Roy scored the eventual game-winner in the third period Thursday, helping to force a turnover before putting the puck on the top shelf behind Jacob Markstrom. Roy provided a noticeable boost to the Vegas' middle-six after missing their previous 14 contests with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center is up to 12 goals and 14 assists through 55 games this season.