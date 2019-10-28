Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Scores in season debut
Roy scored a goal on three shots and added a team-high five hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Roy went right down the middle and flicked a shot past John Gibson for his first NHL goal in his Golden Knights debut. The five hits also made him look right at home on the fourth line alongside Ryan Reaves and William Carrier. The positive first impression should earn Roy a little time in the lineup, but he's not expected to do enough to be worth a look in fantasy.
