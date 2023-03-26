Roy scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Roy has scored in both games since he returned from a lower-body injury. Both of those goals have been game-winners, with Saturday's coming on a rebound of his own shot 2:26 into overtime. The 26-year-old hasn't missed a beat, and he's back in a top-six role on the second line. He has 27 points, 85 shots, 75 hits and a plus-11 rating through 56 contests as a do-it-all forward for the Golden Knights.