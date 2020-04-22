Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Secures two-year extension
Roy inked a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with Vegas on Wednesday.
Roy saw action in 28 games for the Golden Knights this season prior to the league going on hiatus, in which he notched five goals, five helpers and 42 shots. The center frequently moved between leagues this year in order to help the team with a cap crunch but should be a full-time NHL contributor heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tallies on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Notches helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.