Roy inked a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with Vegas on Wednesday.

Roy saw action in 28 games for the Golden Knights this season prior to the league going on hiatus, in which he notched five goals, five helpers and 42 shots. The center frequently moved between leagues this year in order to help the team with a cap crunch but should be a full-time NHL contributor heading into the 2020-21 campaign.