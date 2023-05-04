Roy notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Roy snapped an eight-game point drought by setting up the first of Ivan Barbashev's two goals in the contest. Through six playoff outings, Roy has 14 shots on net, 13 hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating. He's played on the fourth line at even strength, but he has enough all-situations usage to potentially see an increase in offense as this second-round series progresses.