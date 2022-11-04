Roy posted a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
Roy had gone without a point in the previous two games before setting up Chandler Stephenson's second-period marker. The 25-year-old Roy is still searching for his first multi-point effort of the season. His 16:09 of ice time Thursday was his highest since Opening Night. He's at two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests, with three power-play points and one more while shorthanded showing his prowess on special teams.
