Roy was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, Keegan Kolesar received a call-up to the parent club. Roy has five points and 21 hits in 11 games with the Golden Knights this season. It's entirely possible this move is being done to accrue cap savings -- Roy has played in the last four games and earned two points and 10 hits in that span despite serving a fourth-line role.