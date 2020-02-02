Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent down Saturday
Roy was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
The center potted a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators. It's likely another paper move, as the Golden Knights don't play again until Tuesday in Tampa. Roy will likely be back up with the big club before that game if Cody Glass (lower body) or William Karlsson (upper body) aren't ready to return.
