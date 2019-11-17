Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent down to AHL
The Golden Knights demoted Roy to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Roy was solid in his six-game stint with the big club, racking up a goal and three points in six games. He also averaged 9:28 of ice time, evidencing he's more than just reserve role player. In the wake of this news, Tomas Nosek will enter the lineup Sunday against the Flames as the team's fourth line center.
