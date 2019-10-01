Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent to AHL
Roy was assigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Roy couldn't make it past the Golden Knights' final cuts, and he'll look to fine-tune his game in the minors. The 22-year-old wasn't a major scorer with AHL Charlotte last year, posting 17 goals and 36 points through 69 games, but he picked it up in the Calder Cup playoffs with 15 points in 19 contests. If injuries occur with the big club, Roy could be a top call up.
