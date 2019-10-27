Coach Gerrard Gallant said Sunday that Roy will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Roy has been called up for the past week, and twice this season, but has yet to make his debut for his new club. The 22-year-old is a highly-touted prospect, and racked up 28 goals and 74 points in 139 AHL games thus far in his young career. He did play six NHL games with Carolina, and is expected to center the fourth line Sunday between Ryan Reaves and William Carrier.