Roy provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Roy has two goals and two helpers over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old forward was on the second line Saturday, though his helper came on an empty-netter by Chandler Stephenson. Roy's versatile enough to move all around the lineup. He's at 29 points, 93 shots on net, 79 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 59 contests this season.