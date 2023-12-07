Roy notched an assist, eight shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Roy led the way with the eight shots, and he set up Zach Whitecloud on the opening goal. Over 11 games since he returned from an undisclosed injury, Roy has five helpers and a plus-2 rating. The 26-year-old forward continues to be a versatile option for the Golden Knights, often lining up as the fourth-line center but seeing time in all situations -- he played 18:55 in Wednesday's win. Roy has nine points, 36 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances.