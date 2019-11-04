The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Roy made his Vegas debut eight days ago and registered a goal, three shots on net and five hits during just 9:45 TOI. The Golden Knights embark on a four-game road trip out east, so Roy will re-join the squad as a depth piece. It's unsettled whether he'll play, and his role will be in the bottom-six if he does.

