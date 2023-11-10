Roy (undisclosed) skated on his own for the first time Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roy was injured Oct. 24 against the Flyers and has finally returned to the ice. The center has missed the last seven games and will not play Friday versus San Jose. Roy had three goals and an assist in seven games before his injury. There is still no timetable for his return.
