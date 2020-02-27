Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Slightly physical in return
Roy (undisclosed) had three hits, a blocked shot and a shot on net in 12:54 during Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Roy missed one contest with the injury, but he returned to his now-typical third-line role. He's at seven points and 34 hits through 22 appearances -- it's unlikely the 23-year-old will play his way into fantasy relevance this year.
