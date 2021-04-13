Roy scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Roy got Vegas on the board with his second-period tally, the first of four unanswered goals for the road team. The 24-year-old has produced two goals and three assists in his last six games. Overall, he has nine points, 34 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating in 38 appearances.
