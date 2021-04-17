Roy scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Roy has collected three goals and three helpers in his last eight outings. The bottom-six forward is holding his own on offense. He's matched his scoring output of 10 points from last season, although it took him 40 games to do it this year compared to 28 in 2019-20. Roy has added 37 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 37 hits.