Roy scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Roy snapped his five-game goal drought with a tally in the first period. He has five points over eight contests since returning from a lower-body injury, and two of those points have come on the power play. The 26-year-old has 14 goals, 30 points, 99 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-9 rating through 62 appearances.