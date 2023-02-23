Roy (lower body) will not play Thursday versus Calgary.
Roy did not practice Thursday and should be considered day-to-day at this time. Roy has 11 goals and 25 points with 72 hits and 76 shots on goal in 54 games this season. Byron Froese was recalled to take Roy's spot on the roster.
