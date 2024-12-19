Share Video

Link copied!

Roy will not be in the lineup Thursday against Vancouver as he is battling an upper-body injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Roy will miss his first game of the season. He has six goals and 13 points in 31 appearances this season. Tanner Laczynski will replace Roy on the roster and see third line duty alongside Tomas Hertl and Alexander Holtz.

More News