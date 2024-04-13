Roy (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Minnesota, per the NHL's media site.
Roy will return after missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 38 points while averaging 15:38 of ice time through 66 games this season. He has just three points in his last 12 contests.
