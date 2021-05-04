Roy (undisclosed) will be in Monday's lineup against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Roy will return Monday after a three-game absence. The 24-year-old has 12 points in 44 games while averaging 12:50 of ice time this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Not playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Will make trip•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Injured in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of points•