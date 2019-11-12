Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Summoned by parent club yet again
Vegas recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights have continued to move Roy back and forth between leagues to stay under the salary cap, so at this point it's safe to say there's little point in reading too much into his demotions to the minors. The 22-year-old pivot has picked up two points in 5 games with Vegas this season.
