Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Summoned from minors
Roy was called up from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Roy rejoins the parent club after a five-day stint in the minors. He should continue to serve in a bottom-six role at best. The 22-year-old has five points in 11 appearances at the NHL level, as well as 17 points in 24 minor-league games.
