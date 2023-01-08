Roy notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

January is treating Roy well -- he has two goals and two helpers through three games this month. He's added eight hits and six shots to provide some non-scoring production as well. The 25-year-old continues to play up and down the lineup as needed. He's primarily a fourth line, but ice time in all situations makes him a de facto middle-six option. For the season, Roy has 17 points, 51 shots, 55 hits and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.