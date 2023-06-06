Roy tallied a goal in a 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.
Roy's marker came early in the second period to extend Vegas' lead to 3-0. It was his second goal and 10th point in 19 playoff appearances this year. Although Roy was held off the scoresheet over five contests in the first round, dating back to May 3 and the start of the second round, the 26-year-old hasn't endured a scoring drought of even two games.
